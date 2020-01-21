Who will wear the Golden Boot this season?

For the first time in a while, the race for the Absa Premiership Golden Boot looks interesting and there is even hope that the 20-goal mark will be reached.

It has been almost a decade since the top scorer in the league netted 20 goals, with Siyabonga Nomvethe the last to do it in 2012.

Since then there has been a goals drought from the strikers in the league with the lowest tally coming in the 2013/14 season when Bernard Parker topped the charts with a mere 10 goals.

In this current season, the race is hotting up with Orlando Pirates striker Gabadinho Mhango surging up the charts since the start of the year.

With 12 goals, Mhango is now the leading scorer while AmaZulu marksman Bongi Ntuli and Samir Nurkovic of Kaizer Chiefs follow close behind with 10 goals each.

Collins Mbesuma still has the record for most goals in a season when he banged in 25 in the 2004/05 season.