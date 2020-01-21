Soccer

Who will wear the Golden Boot this season?

By Gomolemo Motshwane - 21 January 2020 - 10:50

For the first time in a while, the race for the Absa Premiership Golden Boot looks interesting and there is even hope that the 20-goal mark will be reached.

It has been almost a decade since the top scorer in the league netted 20 goals, with Siyabonga Nomvethe the last to do it in 2012.

Since then there has been a goals drought from the strikers in the league with the lowest tally coming in the 2013/14 season when Bernard Parker topped the charts with a mere 10 goals.

In this current season, the race is hotting up with Orlando Pirates striker Gabadinho Mhango surging up the charts since the start of the year.

With 12 goals, Mhango is now the leading scorer while AmaZulu marksman Bongi Ntuli and Samir Nurkovic of Kaizer Chiefs follow close behind with 10 goals each.

Collins Mbesuma still has the record for most goals in a season when he banged in 25 in the 2004/05 season.

Nurkovic aims for more goals as he returns for Kaizer Chiefs this weekend

When Samir Nurkovic was told that he was behind the leading goal-scorers by two goals in the race for Lesley Manyathela’s Golden Boot Award‚ the big ...
Sport
1 week ago

Ntuli on the other hand has been phenomenal this season and has almost literally carried the bottom-placed Usuthu this season.

He has scored 10 of the total 11 goals the team has scored in the league. He aims to keep scoring to help his team survive.

"It was always my plan at the beginning of the season to score as many goals as possible. My aim is to at least score more than 15 goals," Ntuli said.

"I don't know where I will end up but that is what I want to do.

"I just want to help my team as much as I can to avoid relegation."

Ntuli added that he is not in any competition with Mhango for the Golden Boot. "I am not thinking about competing with Mhango for top scorer.

"I am more concerned about myself and helping my team win games and do well this season."

Personal glory no priority for Knox Mutizwa

Golden Arrows striker Knox Mutizwa may be among the leading scorers, but challenging for the Golden Boot isn't in his mind, insisting he puts the ...
Sport
1 month ago

Golden Boot race

Gabadinho Mhango (Pirates) 12 goals

Samir Nurkovic (Chiefs) 10

Bongi Ntuli (AmaZulu) 10

Knox Mutizwa (Arrows) 9

Peter Shalulile (Highlands) 9

Kermit Erasmus (CT City) 8

Bradley Grobler (SuperSport) 8

Slovakia experience helped toughen Isaacs up

Stellies striker in rich vein of form
Sport
2 months ago

Better rate hints at improved top scorer tally

The impressive scoring rate this season seems to suggest that the the race for the Absa Premiership Golden Boot will be closely contested and that ...
Sport
2 months ago

Komphela goes back to the drawing board after Arrows' defeat to Chiefs

Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela has accepted the challenge of improving his strikers’ lack of sharpness in front of goals after they missed ...
Sport
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
X