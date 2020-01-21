Who will wear the Golden Boot this season?
For the first time in a while, the race for the Absa Premiership Golden Boot looks interesting and there is even hope that the 20-goal mark will be reached.
It has been almost a decade since the top scorer in the league netted 20 goals, with Siyabonga Nomvethe the last to do it in 2012.
Since then there has been a goals drought from the strikers in the league with the lowest tally coming in the 2013/14 season when Bernard Parker topped the charts with a mere 10 goals.
In this current season, the race is hotting up with Orlando Pirates striker Gabadinho Mhango surging up the charts since the start of the year.
With 12 goals, Mhango is now the leading scorer while AmaZulu marksman Bongi Ntuli and Samir Nurkovic of Kaizer Chiefs follow close behind with 10 goals each.
Collins Mbesuma still has the record for most goals in a season when he banged in 25 in the 2004/05 season.
Ntuli on the other hand has been phenomenal this season and has almost literally carried the bottom-placed Usuthu this season.
He has scored 10 of the total 11 goals the team has scored in the league. He aims to keep scoring to help his team survive.
"It was always my plan at the beginning of the season to score as many goals as possible. My aim is to at least score more than 15 goals," Ntuli said.
"I don't know where I will end up but that is what I want to do.
"I just want to help my team as much as I can to avoid relegation."
Ntuli added that he is not in any competition with Mhango for the Golden Boot. "I am not thinking about competing with Mhango for top scorer.
"I am more concerned about myself and helping my team win games and do well this season."
Golden Boot race
Gabadinho Mhango (Pirates) 12 goals
Samir Nurkovic (Chiefs) 10
Bongi Ntuli (AmaZulu) 10
Knox Mutizwa (Arrows) 9
Peter Shalulile (Highlands) 9
Kermit Erasmus (CT City) 8
Bradley Grobler (SuperSport) 8
