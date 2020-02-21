'Bonginkosi Ntuli deserves a Bafana look-in'

With him the only South African in the top-five on the Absa Premiership scoring charts, does AmaZulu striker Bonginkosi Ntuli, 28, deserve a Bafana Bafana call-up?

"Yes he is definitely worthy of a national team call-up," this is what retired Bafana striker Mark Williams said about whether Ntuli must be considered for the senior national team.

SA's next fixture is on March 27 in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sao Tome and Principe at FNB Stadium. The return leg is away four days later.

The Usuthu marksman boasts 11 goals, level with Golden Arrows' Knox Mutiza (Zimbabwe) and Kaizer Chiefs' Samir Nurkovic (Serbia).

The trio are three goals behind top-scorer Gabadinho Mhango, who hails from Malawi and is on the books of Orlando Pirates. Highlands Park's Namibian ace Peter Shalulile is second on the charts on 12 strikes.