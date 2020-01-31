Highlands Park, Baroka in a must-win league clash

Not only must Highlands Park dish out combustible football tomorrow, but they will have to also get back to winning ways if they are to retain the confidence of their supporters who have been there through the club's difficult moments.

Owen da Gama's charges host Baroka at Makhulong Stadium in a match that the Lions of the North cannot afford to lose.

Kickoff time is 8.15pm.

Defeat will see them slump further down on the table where they are perched on 11th place, with Bakgaga two spots below.

They have been losing games with big margins - 3-0 to Kaizer Chiefs, 3-1 to Orlando Pirates and 4-1 to Stellenbosch.

That said, the club's defence requires attention.

Ten goals conceded in three matches is a serious problem, especially for a club that, at some stage, was one of the top five teams.

Highlands will be involved in their 20th league match and have 23 points.