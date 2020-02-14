Gavin Hunt banks on away form

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt will be banking on his good away record when they visit Baroka in the Absa Premiership match at Peter Mokaba Stadium tomorrow (3.30pm).

After a disappointing 1-0 home defeat to Maritzburg United on Wednesday, Hunt is now looking at the away form to inspire them to get back to winning ways.

Despite losing their last away league game to Cape Town City on January 18, the Clever Boys have been better on the road compared to their home form this season.

From their eight games on the road so far, the Clever Boys earned 17 points of their current total of 30 from 16 games.

At home, Wits have lost three, while losing once away and this is the reason Hunt is looking forward to play Baroka in Polokwane.