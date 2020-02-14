Every day is day of love for couple who met as teens

For Kuhle Dandala and Mandisa Makhasi, the teenage fantasy of meeting your first love and growing up together has come true.

They met as teenagers in high school and are now young adults engaged to be married.

It was on Valentine's Day nine years ago when Dandala, then a 16-year-old, first professed his love for his lady, who was two years younger. Makhasi, a brand strategist, turned him down at the time.

"I don't have fond memories of the day, back in 2011 when I was in grade 9, I kind of broke his heart as he came to me with gifts and asked if I was in love with him yet? My answer was a big 'no' because I knew nothing about love at the time."

They became friends and a year later started dating and that was beginning of a beautiful relationship for the Durban couple.

They spent a lot of time hanging out at the local park and visiting their favourite ice-cream shop for a treat.