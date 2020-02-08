Kaizer Chiefs ‘won’t beat Eagles by more than 1-0’, says coach

Royal Eagles coach Phuthi Mohafe has admitted that his four strikers have been toothless in front of goals, and that they’ll have to up their game when they visit Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday night.

Mohafe has Sakhile Hlongwa, Julius Likontsane, Nkanyiso Madonsela and Zanoxolo Mdluli to rely on for goals as Eagles face Amakhosi in the last-32 of the Nedbank Cup.

But as the Durban team have failed to move from the bottom of the GladAfrica Championship (National First Division), the former assistant coach at Polokwane City was forthright in saying they’ll have to double their effort if they’re to beat a Chiefs team who top the Absa Premiership.

“We’ve got four strikers and of all four of them are missing [chances] man,” said Mohafe of his strikers.

Mohafe’s team have managed to score 23 goals while leaking 39 in 20 matches they’ve played so far in the NFD.