Pitso Mosimane has dig at Soweto rivals' barren spell

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane could not resist taking a dig at the drought-stricken Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates as he prepares to take on SuperSport United in the Nedbank Cup first round.

The two Pretoria clubs, Sundowns and SuperSport, do not suffer from the same problems that have affected the Soweto clubs. Downs are the holders of the Telkom Knockout while coach Kaitano Tembo led United to the MTN8 earlier.

In Soweto, Chiefs have endured a trophy drought spanning five years while at Bucs it is six. All four teams are set to compete in the Nedbank Cup this weekend.

"Be careful this weekend, hey! It's the last trophy left and you might not even get the league. So it may be another year without a trophy," Mosimane said cheekily, without mentioning names.

"At least me and Kaitano, the Tshwane people, have got something. Other people can't talk."