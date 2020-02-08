WATCH | Jomo Sono says Rulani Mokwena ‘should stay with the German and learn’ at Pirates

Orlando Pirates great Jomo Sono has advised his nephew, Rulani Mokwena, to stay on at the Buccaneers and learn from their current head coach Josef Zinnbauer.

Then assistant coach Mokwena took over, following the bombshell departure of Milutin Sredojevic three games into the season, as Pirates’ caretaker coach. The 34-year-old — acknowledged as a coaching prodigy for the future — struggled for results.

On December 10 Pirates appointed Zinnbauer, who has won six and drawn one of seven games. In that time, Mokwena has disappeared from Pirates’ bench, with Bucs saying at one stage he had taken leave, while other reports have had the assistant coach on training courses in Europe.

Jomo Cosmos owner Sono — brother of Mokwena’s father, another ex-Bucs legend, Julius ‘KK’ Sono — was asked in an interview on Robert Marawa’s internet-based Marawa TV, what his advice would be on the young coach’s next project.

“I think his next project is to stay next to the German [Zinnbauer] and learn. That’s it” Sono said.

As an assistant coach, Marawa asked?

“Ja. He should stay there,” Sono responded.