Limpopo student stabbed to death

A TVET college student died after being stabbed multiple times in Limpopo.

Police in Lephalale are looking for a person they believe can assist with their investigation into the death of Tshidi Mocheko, 27.

Mocheko's body was found at a house in Onverwacht on Monday by her boyfriend's sister, said police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.

“On arrival police found the deceased lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds,” said Mojapelo.

Police urged 36-year-old Lesiba Zachariah Moabi to report to the nearest police station to assist with their investigation.

Mojapelo said Moabi was known to Mocheko.