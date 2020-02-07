Josef Zinnbauer ventures into virgin territory in Wits clash

As Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer prepares for his first cup competition at the club, the German is not putting himself under pressure to end the six-year trophy drought.

Zinnbauer will get his first taste of cup competition in SA football in the Nedbank Cup when Pirates host Bidvest Wits at Orlando Stadium on Sunday (3pm). The last time the Soweto club won a cup was in 2014, when they won this very cup.

"For me what's important is not the past but we look at the future. We have a chance to win the next game but after we look at the next opponent," Zinnbauer said.

"Playing against Wits is not easy and they have a top coach who has won the league four times. For us the focus is to win this game and then worry about the next opponent."

Considering that his team is on a five-game winning streak in the league, that type of form would be good enough for them to be crowned cup champions as it takes five wins to win the Ke Yona Cup.