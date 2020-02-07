Former Orlando Pirates star plots Nedbank Cup upset

Passion FC coach Lizo Mjempu has warned that Real Kings will be surprised if they take his Mpumalanga minnows lightly when the two teams face off in the Nedbank Cup on Saturday afternoon.

Carolina-based ABC Motsepe League outfit Passion FC host GladAfrica Championship side Kings at the Kameelrivier Stadium in KwaNdebele on Saturday at 3pm.

Mjempu, who played his professional career as a left-back for Ajax Cape Town and Orlando Pirates, among others, is pumped up to engineer what would be the first inter-division upset of this year’s competition.

“We have a very good squad and talented players. We don’t have the experience but we will surprise them if they take us lightly,” Mjempu told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE.

Mjempu will pin his hopes on his captain, Bafana Sibeko, who has top flight experience with Chippa United, to lead the less-experienced players as Passion aim to stun promotion-chasing Kings. The coach said the strength of his minnows is fitness.

