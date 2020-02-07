Ajax Amsterdam voice displeasure at Ajax Cape Town on Vonk and Ulderink

Ajax Cape Town CEO Ari Efstathiou has conceded that majority shareholder Ajax Amsterdam have voiced their displeasure at the suspension of head of youth Hans Vonk and the subsequent exit from the side of Dutch coach Andries Ulderink.

Efstathiou, however, added that he will stick to his guns and follow due process on the matter.

Vonk was suspended last month for unspecified reasons and Ulderink, who led the team to the top of the GladAfrica Championship in their bid to regain their place in the top flight, threatened to resign if the former’s suspension was not lifted.

Efstathiou says he had no choice but to reluctantly accept the coach’s resignation, despite it coming at a critical phase of the season.

“How do you allow an employee to threaten resignation based on another reason?” Efstathiou told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE. “Are we acting professionally or emotionally? I had no option but to accept his resignation.

“I tried to convince him not to, but he insisted. It is disruptive. He has done exceptionally well for us, his win record has been fantastic.

“I think we have averaged close to two points per game while he was here and so he has been good for the club. It’s a sad situation.”