Bryce Moon sure Ajax will get promoted despite setback

Ajax Cape Town old boy Bryce Moon hopes the dramatic events of the past few days will not derail the team's chances of earning promotion to the Absa Premiership.

The Urban Warriors have had turbulence in the boardroom after coach Andries Ulderink resigned in protest against the suspension of youth coach Hans Vonk.

The team is leading the race for Absa Premiership promotion as they are top of the GladAfrica Championship with 39 points from 20 games.

However, Uthongathi are close behind them with 36 points while Swallows are third with 34.