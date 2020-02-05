Bryce Moon sure Ajax will get promoted despite setback
Ajax Cape Town old boy Bryce Moon hopes the dramatic events of the past few days will not derail the team's chances of earning promotion to the Absa Premiership.
The Urban Warriors have had turbulence in the boardroom after coach Andries Ulderink resigned in protest against the suspension of youth coach Hans Vonk.
The team is leading the race for Absa Premiership promotion as they are top of the GladAfrica Championship with 39 points from 20 games.
However, Uthongathi are close behind them with 36 points while Swallows are third with 34.
"It's always a disappointment when a team is doing well and the coach leaves. The situation is solvable ... and I think the new coach that will come in must just continue from where they are and not change too many things," Moon told Sowetan.
"The management must just make sure that the person they appoint is up to the task. He must just pick up from where the previous coach left off."
Drama unfolded recently as Ulderink dumped the team and club CEO Ari Efstathiou lambasted him for being unprofessional. A new coach is expected to be announced this week.
Moon, 33, believes Ajax are an important institution that deserve to be in the top flight of SA football.
"I have got faith in them. I think they can do it. I just hope that they've learned their lessons. My heart will always be with that team because I spent many years there.
"They have been doing well this season and just need to finish off the job. Ajax has done so much for local football and has one of the best youth systems on the continent."
