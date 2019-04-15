Ajax Cape Town moved to within a point of leaders Stellenbosch FC as the race for the automatic promotion place in the National First Division threatens to go down to the wire.

Just two points separate Stellenbosch and Royal Eagles in third‚ with the latter set to host Ajax on Saturday in a game that in effect could knock one of those two out of the running.

Stellenbosch‚ who at one point enjoyed a healthy lead at the summit of the standings‚ but have been reined in after just a single victory in their last six matches‚ were surprise 2-1 losers at home to mid-table Uthongathi.

That has allowed Ajax and Royal Eagles to make up ground at the top of the table.

Ajax defeated local rivals Cape Umoya United 1-0 thanks to a goal from Tashreeq Morris in the second half as they continue to flourish under Dutch coach Andries Ulderink‚ with their performances chalk and cheese from the at times hapless play under former boss Muhsin Ertugral.