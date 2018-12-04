Mich D’Avray leaves Ajax Cape Town
Mich D’Avray has confirmed that he has left Ajax Cape Town.
Ajax are restructuring their technical department in a desperate attempt to return to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and D’Avray told TimesLIVE on Tuesday afternoon that he is no longer with the Mother City side.
Last week‚ Ajax appointed 49-year old Andries Ulderink as the new head coach of the club to fill the void that was left by Muhsin Ertugral.
Ulderink arrives in Cape Town highly recommended having worked with Dutch legend and former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam during his two-year stint as coach of English Championship side Reading.
“I resigned at the weekend for personal reasons but I can’t go into details.
"It was a tough decision to leave Ajax after about two years but it is what it is‚” said D’Avray who was the head of football at Ikamva.
D’Avray has been replaced by Hans Vonk who will double up as head of youth until the end of the current season.
“Mich’s experience‚ loyalty and commitment to Ajax Cape Town will be missed‚ but I am 100% sure he will be a huge asset to any organisation‚” commented chief executive Ari Efstathiou.
D’Avray added: “I am disappointed in leaving Ajax Cape Town‚ but I am very confident that this present squad of players are good enough to win promotion to the Absa Premiership.
"All that is required is a couple of wins to lift the confidence of the players.”