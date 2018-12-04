Mich D’Avray leaves Ajax Cape Town

Mich D’Avray has confirmed that he has left Ajax Cape Town.

Ajax are restructuring their technical department in a desperate attempt to return to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and D’Avray told TimesLIVE on Tuesday afternoon that he is no longer with the Mother City side.

Last week‚ Ajax appointed 49-year old Andries Ulderink as the new head coach of the club to fill the void that was left by Muhsin Ertugral.

Ulderink arrives in Cape Town highly recommended having worked with Dutch legend and former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam during his two-year stint as coach of English Championship side Reading.