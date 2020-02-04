Ajax chief has a go at Ulderink for quitting

Ajax Cape Town chief executive Ari Efstathiou has blasted the club's former coach, Andries Ulderink, for "unprofessionalism" after his sudden resignation.

Having initially confirmed he'd be leaving the club at the end of the season to return to his native Netherlands, on Friday Ajax announced that Ulderink had resigned with immediate effect.

Via a strongly-worded statement released yesterday, the club stated Ulderink had chosen to leave the club in solidarity with the suspended head of youth, Hans Vonk.

Efstathiou said: "It is extremely disappointing that the coach made the decision to resign based on Vonk's suspension. Vonk's suspension has no bearing on the job of the head coach. More disappointing, however, is the timing of his announcement.

"To be threatened by the coach to lift Vonk's suspension, failing which he would tender his resignation, is unprofessional and totally unacceptable and by any employee let alone the head coach of the club. I had no choice but to accept his resignation."

The statement added Vonk was suspended over a serious charge of misconduct, pending an investigation.

Ulderink, 50, handed in his resignation a few hours prior to the club's trip to Bethlehem to face Free State Stars where they were held to a 2-2 draw.