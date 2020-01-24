Ajax not getting ahead of themselves
Ajax Cape Town coach Andries Ulderink isn't willing to count his chickens before they hatch.
Ajax are top of the GladAfrica Championship table with 35 points, one ahead of second-placed Uthongathi after 18 games.
Ulderink feels it would be premature to view the Urban Warriors as the favourites for automatic promotion into the Absa Premiership.
"I know you [the media] and the fans look at the log and say, 'Ajax are going with it, it's good', but for me, I am not looking at the table. It's still a long way to go," said Ulderink.
The 50-year-old Dutchman, who joined Ajax Cape Town in November, is solely focused on improving his team, hoping that will eventually propel them to the 'promised land' at the end of the season.
"I think I am 70% satisfied with how my team is playing, so there's still some work to cover before the end of the current season.
"We tend to start slowly, but do well in the second half, I want us to play well from the start to finish if we are to win the league."
The former top-flight side returned to winning ways by dispatching Real Kings 2-1 in Durban on Wednesday, having lost their two previous ties to Steenberg (2-1) and TS Sporting (1-0), respectively. Ajax will face strugglers Royal Eagles on Sunday.
GladAfrica fixtures (all at 3.30pm)
Today: Steenberg v Umoya, Athlone Stadium
Tomorrow: Uthongathi v Kings, Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium; Swallows v FS Stars, Dobsonville Stadium; Sporting v AmaTuks, Kabokweni Stadium
Sunday: Eagles v Ajax Cape Town, Harry Gwala Stadium; Cosmos v JDR, Olen Park; TS Galaxy v Mbombela, Kameelrivier Stadium; Richards Bay v Tshakhuma, Umhlathuze Sports Complex
