Ajax not getting ahead of themselves

Ajax Cape Town coach Andries Ulderink isn't willing to count his chickens before they hatch.

Ajax are top of the GladAfrica Championship table with 35 points, one ahead of second-placed Uthongathi after 18 games.

Ulderink feels it would be premature to view the Urban Warriors as the favourites for automatic promotion into the Absa Premiership.

"I know you [the media] and the fans look at the log and say, 'Ajax are going with it, it's good', but for me, I am not looking at the table. It's still a long way to go," said Ulderink.

The 50-year-old Dutchman, who joined Ajax Cape Town in November, is solely focused on improving his team, hoping that will eventually propel them to the 'promised land' at the end of the season.