South Africa

Bantu Holomisa to Angela Merkel: 'Send German engineers to fix Eskom'

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 07 February 2020 - 12:14
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa says Eskom needs German engineering. Unplanned outages or breakdowns were at 11,567MW at 6am on Friday morning.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa on Thursday suggested that President Cyril Ramaphosa should ask German chancellor Angela Merkel to send German engineers to help “fix Eskom”.

Holomisa made the comments on Twitter as Ramaphosa addressed German and South African business people in Pretoria, alongside Merkel.

Some members of the public chimed in and disagreed with the suggestion that SA does not have capable experts who can solve the Eskom crisis.

Others said the state owned enterprises system doesn't work and that the government should consider privatising Eskom.

On Thursday, the embattled utility announced that it would continue to implement stage 2 load-shedding due to shortage of capacity and high demand.

Eskom added that power cuts would continue for 18 more months while it sets about doing urgent maintenance on its ageing power plants.

“Unplanned outages or breakdowns were at 11,567MW as at 6am this morning [Friday]. Critical maintenance is being done on units that are currently on planned outages, as well as some of those on unplanned outages, to ensure timeous return to service.”

