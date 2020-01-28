Dube aims to bang in more goals
Having already netted 16 goals and leading the scoring charts in the MDC this season, Golden Arrows striker Nkosikhona Dube wants to finish the campaign with more than 25 goals.
Dube, 20, is the first player to score more than 14 goals in the MDC's history, eclipsing Tshegofatso Mabasa's record of 13 strikes in the 2016/17 season. The Abafana Bes'thende man has vowed to bang in more goals. "I am aiming for 25 or more goals by the end of the season and I believe it's possible through hard work and focus. In life you must always want more, don't be satisfied with what you have.
"As a striker, it's my job to score goals and I'm enjoying it . it's the best feeling ever to score goals and help the team. I am not putting myself under pressure, but I am just challenging myself."
The lanky striker, who hails from Stanger in KZN, isn't obsessing about ascending to the first team. "I am someone who doesn't want to look too much to the future, my focus is on the MDC at the moment.
"Every player in the MDC has a dream to play top-flight football and I am no different, but that would just be a bonus for me. I am not thinking about it at all," said Dube.
Should Dube be promoted to the senior team next season, he'll be following in the footsteps of players like Nduduzo Sibiya, Siyabonga Dube, Nkosingiphile Gumede and Siboniso Conco, among many others who graduated from Diski to the top division.
Dube's blistering form has, however, not been enough to help Arrows challenge for the title this term as they're 13th on the MDC standings with 20 points, 30 adrift of leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.
MDC results: Sundowns 4, Chiefs 3; Arrows 1, Stellenbosch 1; AmaZulu 3, CPT City 0; Wits 2, Celtic 0; SuperSport 0, Pirates 3; Leopards 2, Highlands 2; Maritzburg 0, Baroka 2; PLK City 1, Chippa 1.
