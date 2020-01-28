Dube aims to bang in more goals

Having already netted 16 goals and leading the scoring charts in the MDC this season, Golden Arrows striker Nkosikhona Dube wants to finish the campaign with more than 25 goals.

Dube, 20, is the first player to score more than 14 goals in the MDC's history, eclipsing Tshegofatso Mabasa's record of 13 strikes in the 2016/17 season. The Abafana Bes'thende man has vowed to bang in more goals. "I am aiming for 25 or more goals by the end of the season and I believe it's possible through hard work and focus. In life you must always want more, don't be satisfied with what you have.

"As a striker, it's my job to score goals and I'm enjoying it . it's the best feeling ever to score goals and help the team. I am not putting myself under pressure, but I am just challenging myself."