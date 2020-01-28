No panic over Kaizer Chiefs' dip, says Ndlanya

With below-par performances in their past two games, some may be starting to doubt Kaizer Chiefs' title credentials.

At the weekend table-toppers Chiefs needed a stoppage time goal from Lebogang Manyama to overcome Golden Arrows 1-0 in what was a dull affair, characterised by poor decision-making by Ernst Middendorp's men.

The unconvincing victory in Durban came seven days after another sub-standard display, where the Soweto giants succumbed to scorching Venda weather conditions to draw 1-1 with Black Leopards, despite scoring first.

As much as Middendorp has been stressing that results take precedence over attractive displays, in the past two games Amakhosi showed signs of deterioration in many aspects of their game, especially failing to create chances.