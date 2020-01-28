Real Kings to fight until the end

Real Kings coach Joel Masutha has predicted that the GladAfrica Championship title race will go down to the wire.

Masutha's Kings have been inconsistent this season, but the former Black Leopards mentor feels it's still too early to write them off. The Magic Boys are seventh on the table on 28 points - 10 at the rear of leaders Ajax Cape Town.

"I think we are still in the race as well. It's very tight and by the look of things the race will be decided in the last few games," said Masutha, who helped Lidoda Duvha get promotion in 2018.