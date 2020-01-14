Orlando Pirates new system turns Mhango into top scorer

With seven goals in the last three games, in-form Orlando Pirates attacker Gabadinho Mhango has found the best form of his life just when his team needed it the most.

After months of instability and lack of form, Pirates were in need of a catalyst to spur them ahead into the new chapter they have taken under Josef Zinnbauer.

The Buccaneers have had to readjust in a short space of time after losing two coaches (Milutin Sredojevic and Rulani Mokwena) in a short space of time.

In stepped the former Bidvest Wits striker. The Malawian has tried to explain the reason behind his resurgence. "Everything starts at training. I try to learn as much as possible from my teammates so that I can improve myself," Mhango said.

"The coach has come up with a new system which is working for us which is a positive."

Those seven goals, which came in the three games Zinnbauer has been in charge, have catapulted Mhango to the top of the scoring charts where he is level with Bongi Ntuli on 10 goals in the league.

The 27-year-old has been benefitting from playing higher up on the pitch as the main striker.

He will look to continue his scoring form against Mamelodi Sundowns in their league clash tomorrow (7.30pm).