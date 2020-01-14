Orlando Pirates new system turns Mhango into top scorer
With seven goals in the last three games, in-form Orlando Pirates attacker Gabadinho Mhango has found the best form of his life just when his team needed it the most.
After months of instability and lack of form, Pirates were in need of a catalyst to spur them ahead into the new chapter they have taken under Josef Zinnbauer.
The Buccaneers have had to readjust in a short space of time after losing two coaches (Milutin Sredojevic and Rulani Mokwena) in a short space of time.
In stepped the former Bidvest Wits striker. The Malawian has tried to explain the reason behind his resurgence. "Everything starts at training. I try to learn as much as possible from my teammates so that I can improve myself," Mhango said.
"The coach has come up with a new system which is working for us which is a positive."
Those seven goals, which came in the three games Zinnbauer has been in charge, have catapulted Mhango to the top of the scoring charts where he is level with Bongi Ntuli on 10 goals in the league.
The 27-year-old has been benefitting from playing higher up on the pitch as the main striker.
He will look to continue his scoring form against Mamelodi Sundowns in their league clash tomorrow (7.30pm).
The Malawian said the game against the defending Absa Premiership champions will be a lot harder.
"Of course Sundowns is a big team and it won't be easy against them.
If the opportunity comes again then I will take my chances and keep doing what I need to do.
"It will be a pressure match. Football is all about pressure, this is the only way you can improve and learn."
It has been almost a decade since a player scored at least 20 goals in a season. Former Moroka Swallows striker Siyabonga Nomvethe was the last player in 2012 to score 20 goals.
If Mhango can use his "hot hand" properly then he could easily breach the mark this season.
PSL Fixtures (3.30pm unless stated)
Tomorrow: Pirates v Sundowns, Orlando Stadium, 7.30pm; Wits v Celtic, Bidvest Stadium, 7.30pm
Friday: Maritzburg United v AmaZulu, Harry Gwala Stadium, 8pm; Stellenbosch v Baroka, Athlone, 8pm
Saturday: Black Leopards v Kaizer Chiefs, Thohoyandou; Orlando Pirates v Highlands Park, Orlando, 6pm; CPT City v Wits, Cape Town Stadium, 8.15pm
Sunday: Polokwane City v Lamontville Golden Arrows, Peter Mokaba Stadium; Celtic v Chippa United, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium; SuperSport v Sundowns, Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium.
