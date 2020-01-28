Samir Nurkovic targets 20 or more goals

Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic is targeting no less than 20 goals this season as he looks to help power his team to the league championship.

Amakhosi have not won a title in five years. This current season is the most promising yet that the club could end the drought.

Nurkovic has played a big role in this season of redemption. He is among the top scorers in the league with 10 goals to his name.

In fact, Nurkovic is the first Chiefs attacker since Bernard Parker in 2014 to score at least 10 goals.

"Yes, my job as a striker is to score as much as possible goals in every game. Personally, I'm not happy when I don't score in a game," Nurkovic said.

"Before every game I set my mind that I have to score and help the team and contribute to victory."