Coach Cavin Johnson unsure of his future at Black Leopards

Coach Cavin Johnson says we will have to “wait and see” over his future at Black Leopards after the Limpopo side suffered a 1-0 Absa Premiership defeat at Cape Town City on Friday night to worsen their relegation concerns.

Leopards are one of four sides on 17 points at the wrong side of the table and have now taken just a single point from 15 available under Johnson.

They certainly had their moments against City, and having taken a point off league leaders Kaizer Chiefs in the previous match, have been showing some good signs.

Johnson is unsure whether that will be enough to stave off the axe at what has become a revolving door at Lidoda Duvha for coaches.

“You are never secure,” he said.

“I read this morning (reports he had been fired), there must have been 10 to 15 people who called me. Maybe it’s because I didn’t fly with the players, we will have to see. The difficult part initially was coming here, if you add the hours that I have actually coached this team now it is not more than 15 hours (on the training pitch).

“I have been here just on a month and if that is the bases for South Africans pressing for coaches to be fired and all that, then maybe we are a little bit premature.”