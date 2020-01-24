AmaZulu desperate for win at Pirates

While their coach Jozef Vukusic is said to be living on borrowed time, AmaZulu skipper Tapelo Xoki feels victory against an on-form Orlando Pirates side at Orlando Stadium tomorrow would see them turn the corner.

Sowetan has established that the club's hierarchy has given Vukusic an ultimatum to garner at least five points from their next three fixtures versus Pirates, Polokwane City and Golden Arrows, to save his job.

The Slovakian, who replaced Cavin Johnson in September last year, has won only four of the 15 league matches he's overseen at the Durban club, with eight defeats and three draws.

Heading into tomorrow's (6pm) encounter at Pirates, Xoki, who formerly used Nyongo as his surname, oozes optimism.

The Usuthu captain understands how a win against big teams like the Buccaneers boosts the confidence of strugglers like them.