Security measures tightened at Durban stadium for Chiefs-Arrows clash

Security measures have been tightened at Durban’s Moses Mabhida stadium for Saturday’s PSL clash between Lamontville Golden Arrows and Kaizer Chiefs.

KwaZulu-Natal police said they and other security agencies would be on high alert during the match, adding that planning between the SAPS, security clusters and the PSL had been ongoing for weeks.

“A proactive approach, which resulted in good successful previously games, has been adopted for this event. SAPS officers and personnel will be in and around the stadium as well as around Durban to tackle the problem of fake tickets and resale of match tickets. SAPS will continue with a zero-tolerance approach to fake tickets and resale of tickets,” police said in a statement.

“Police and other law enforcement will monitor the event and ensure that there is peace and stability. Spectators and soccer fans with valid tickets are urged to come early, as the gates will be open at 12.30pm,” they added.