Black Leopards have hired Cavin Johnson as their new head coach‚ just two days after news broke of Luc Eymael surprisingly leaving the Premier Soccer League club.

Leopards’ chairman David Thidiela confirmed the appointment of former Platinum Stars‚ SuperSport United and AmaZulu coach Johnson at the Limpopo club to SowetanLIVE on Sunday afternoon.

“Yes‚” he said‚ asked to confirm Leopards had hired their new coach.

Asked if he was happy at such a quick appointment of an experienced PSL coach‚ Thidiela said: “That’s why he’s here.”

He added‚ chuckling: “If I was not happy I would not be bringing him here.”

Thidiela said he could not reveal any more details of the mystery “personal reasons” for Eymael leaving Leopards so abruptly.

The Belgian former Free State Stars and Polokwane City coach had overseen an upturn in form for the Thohoyandou-based team‚ arriving after Frenchman Lionel Soccoia was sacked as Lidoda Duvha began the 2019-20 season with just one win from six matches.