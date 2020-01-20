Kaizer Chiefs coach puts draw at Black Leopards behind him

Tough back-to-back away games are making life difficult for Kaizer Chiefs as anxiety grows about their flimsy lead in the Absa Premiership.

Amakhosi made the long travel to Venda, where they were held to a 1-1 scoreline by Black Leopards on Saturday.

Samir Nurkovic got the only goal for the visitors while Mogakolodi Ngele grabbed the equaliser for the hosts. "In the PSL it is the toughest place (Venda) to travel to, in particular having to play in the afternoon. It could have been a little bit easier playing in the evening," Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp said.

Another arduous trip awaits Amakhosi as they travel to Durban to take on Golden Arrows on Saturday.