Pirates legend reminisces about olden derby days

When Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza refers to the "Ghost" as the spiritual owners of the club, it sounds rather strange to some, especially those who do not subscribe to his humility when he addresses the myriad of his club's followers.

Khoza knows from back in the day what it meant to be a Pirates fan.

The same sense of ownership is felt when one speaks to some of retired players who donned the black and white jersey emblazoned with the skull and crossbones.

One such former player is Graham Johnson, of Westbury, Johannesburg.

He just cannot hide his frustration when he talks about what he sees in the field of play nowadays and his observation is that some players are too cautious, fearing to make mistakes, instead of going into the field of play with a must-win attitude.

Johnson says if they don't jerk up their act, then all the monumental work done by the industrious Khoza to turn Pirates to being the huge institution it is right now, will not bear deserved fruits.