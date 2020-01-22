Sundowns coy about Pitso Mosimane's contract

Mamelodi Sundowns are playing their cards close to their chest with regard to the negotiations for a contract extension with coach Pitso Mosimane.

The former Bafana Bafana coach has been in charge of Sundowns since December 2012 when he took over from Johan Neeskens.

Sundowns executive Yogesh Singh was coy about revealing more information on the negotiations.

"I saw that comment from the coach. We will make an announcement when the deal is done," was all Singh would say when Sowetan contacted him.

Last week, Mosimane took to Twitter to reveal that he was eager to remain at the club.

"Very important to stay where you are loved. 80 percent of the contract concluded. We should be signing soon," he tweeted.