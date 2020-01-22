Sundowns coy about Pitso Mosimane's contract
Mamelodi Sundowns are playing their cards close to their chest with regard to the negotiations for a contract extension with coach Pitso Mosimane.
The former Bafana Bafana coach has been in charge of Sundowns since December 2012 when he took over from Johan Neeskens.
Sundowns executive Yogesh Singh was coy about revealing more information on the negotiations.
"I saw that comment from the coach. We will make an announcement when the deal is done," was all Singh would say when Sowetan contacted him.
Last week, Mosimane took to Twitter to reveal that he was eager to remain at the club.
"Very important to stay where you are loved. 80 percent of the contract concluded. We should be signing soon," he tweeted.
Contracts at Sundowns are approved by club president Patrice Motsepe and it appears his input is required to give the greenlight for deal to be concluded.
Mosimane was indirectly throwing the ball back in Sundowns' court after he declared a number of times that he wanted to remain.
After winning the Telkom Knockout trophy in December, Mosimane said: "I have said it before that I want to stay... I have been here for seven years and I've had two contracts and there has never been an issue.
"I don't think you've heard about me before stalling a contract. I'm 55 and I want to go at 60, this is too stressful. It will be my last contract and it must be worth it for it to be the last contract."
He has enjoyed tremendous success at Downs in his seven years, with nine trophies added to cup cabinet.
