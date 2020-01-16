Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane said that Orlando Pirates’ assistant-coach Fadlu Davids apologised to him for Bucs midfielder Fortune Makaringe indulging in showboating at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.

Makaringe – who played under Davids when Bucs’ assistant was coach of Maritzburg United – raised Mosimane’s ire when he performed a knee on the ball trick in the latter stages as Pirates were headed for their 1-0 Absa Premiership win against Downs.

In response‚ Mosimane‚ receiving the ball in his coaching area‚ sarcastically mimicked the move.

“We have score five goals‚ six goals [in the past]. I remember one time we scored 16 goals – what a record‚” Mosimane said‚ referring to Sundowns’ 16-1 aggregate win against Seychelles’ Cote d’Or in this season’s Caf Champions League.

“And then we pushed the ball to score more goals.

“So‚ kasi flavour. The Maimane Phiri games‚ in Soweto there‚ they are good‚ we love them. And against what everybody says‚ it’s the identity of the country.”