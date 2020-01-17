Show-boating no issue for Josef Zinnbauer

"I saw my player, but maybe you heard the supporters [cheering at him]? Maybe [Thembinkosi] Lorch makes the same, maybe a Sundowns player makes the same, I don't know," said Zinnbauer.

"I know a player, I think his name is Ronaldo, he plays in Italy [for Juventus], and you know him. He makes the same, and the supporters get happy."

The German, who boasts three wins in four matches as Bucs coach, with one draw, emphasised he has no intentions to change the culture of SA football, that's largely characterised by flair, and implement a German approach.

"We cannot do much about this [show-boating]. I cannot say, 'hey Fortune, no, please! I change you if you make these things!' We are in Africa, not in Germany. South Africa, to be exact. Yes, I am from Germany and we are direct in our play, but I can't change how things are done here."

Against Sundowns, it was the first time that Pirates kept a clean sheet under Zinnbauer, having leaked three goals in three matches prior to this showdown.

The Buccaneers will be looking to maintain the same spirit they displayed against Downs when they welcome Highlands Park at the same venue tomorrow (6pm). Having conceded a whopping seven goals against Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch in their last two outings, the Lions of the North are battling for form.

Amid the Tembisa outfit's recent downward spiral, rumours emerged earlier this week that coach Owen da Gama had resigned, but the club moved swiftly to quell those talks by releasing a statement reiterating their faith in their mentor.

However, it goes without saying that losing against in-form Pirates tomorrow would threaten Da Gama's future, so the showdown at Orlando Stadium is somewhat of a do-or- die situation for Highlands.