Mamelodi Sundowns still in PSL title race
Thapelo Morena is famous for having a gap in his dentures, but yesterday he helped Mamelodi Sundowns reduce the gap with Kaizer Chiefs to seven points after his winning goal clinched the Tshwane derby.
Sundowns trimmed the Chiefs' lead at the top of the standings after their 2-1 win over SuperSport United.
Morena grabbed the winning strike when he latched onto a strong cross from Hlompho Kekana by sticking his toe out to score an unlikely goal in the 65th minute.
The Tshwane neighbours have had bruising battles so far this season.
Not only did they meet in the opening match of the season (Downs won 2-0) but they also clashed in the MTN8 semifinals where United got their revenge with a 3-2 aggregate win and went on to win the cup.
Downs of course were not to be outdone as they clinched the Telkom Knockout. It was indeed a clash of the cup champions from the capital city.
Since Kaitano Tembo took over as United coach in early 2018, it has always been an interesting encounter. Tembo and Pitso Mosimane worked together as player and coach years ago at Matsatsantsa.
This fixture has served up goals in the past and did not disappoint once again.
The opening goal involved a bit of luck on the part of Sundowns as a scramble from a Tebogo Langerman cross saw the ball fall kindly for Themba Zwane, who slotted home in the 32nd minute.
Tembo opted to start with the bulldozing Thamsanqa Gabuza on the bench but later brought him on to inject power upfront.
Gabuza's introduction, in the place of defender Luke Fleurs in the 50th minute, contributed to the equaliser in some way as he spread the Downs backline.
This allowed Kudakwashe Mahachi to go on a dazzling run to earn a penalty after he was fouled by Andile Jali. Skipper Dean Furman stepped up to convert the spot kick in the 54th minute.
It was not long before Sundowns got their lead back when Morena scored the winner. Downs continue to apply pressure on Chiefs with some 12 games to go.
Other results: PLK City 1, Arrows 1, Celtic 1, Chippa 1
