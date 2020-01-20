Mamelodi Sundowns still in PSL title race

Thapelo Morena is famous for having a gap in his dentures, but yesterday he helped Mamelodi Sundowns reduce the gap with Kaizer Chiefs to seven points after his winning goal clinched the Tshwane derby.

Sundowns trimmed the Chiefs' lead at the top of the standings after their 2-1 win over SuperSport United.

Morena grabbed the winning strike when he latched onto a strong cross from Hlompho Kekana by sticking his toe out to score an unlikely goal in the 65th minute.

The Tshwane neighbours have had bruising battles so far this season.

Not only did they meet in the opening match of the season (Downs won 2-0) but they also clashed in the MTN8 semifinals where United got their revenge with a 3-2 aggregate win and went on to win the cup.

Downs of course were not to be outdone as they clinched the Telkom Knockout. It was indeed a clash of the cup champions from the capital city.

Since Kaitano Tembo took over as United coach in early 2018, it has always been an interesting encounter. Tembo and Pitso Mosimane worked together as player and coach years ago at Matsatsantsa.