Pitso Mosimane ups ante with his mind games

Kaizer Chiefs should perhaps consider getting a psychologist as the mind-games from Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane heat up.

Sundowns reduced the gap at the summit of the Absa Premiership to just seven points after defeating SuperSport United 2-1 on Sunday.

Should Chiefs experience a slump in form, Downs will be ready to pounce. After losing to Orlando Pirates last week, Mosimane appeared to be giving up on the league race.

But he has done an about-turn and resumed the psychological warfare on Chiefs, declaring the race open still.

"May is too far away. Anything is possible. Imagine if we didn't drop points against Pirates and twice against Wits. It shows that this thing is still alive," he said.

"We are distracted because you looking at Champions League and the domestic league. Other people [Chiefs] are only looking at one thing so they have an advantage."

It is not the first time Mosimane has engaged in this kind of warfare after his team pipped the Buccaneers to the league honours last season.