Soccer

Pitso Mosimane ups ante with his mind games

By Gomolemo Motshwane - 21 January 2020 - 11:10
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane Pitso Mosimane.
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane Pitso Mosimane.
Image: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs should perhaps consider getting a psychologist as the mind-games from Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane heat up.

Sundowns reduced the gap at the summit of the Absa Premiership to just seven points after defeating SuperSport United 2-1 on Sunday.

Should Chiefs experience a slump in form, Downs will be ready to pounce. After losing to Orlando Pirates last week, Mosimane appeared to be giving up on the league race.

But he has done an about-turn and resumed the psychological warfare on Chiefs, declaring the race open still.

"May is too far away. Anything is possible. Imagine if we didn't drop points against Pirates and twice against Wits. It shows that this thing is still alive," he said.

"We are distracted because you looking at Champions League and the domestic league. Other people [Chiefs] are only looking at one thing so they have an advantage."

It is not the first time Mosimane has engaged in this kind of warfare after his team pipped the Buccaneers to the league honours last season.

Sundowns coach Mosimane resigned to losing bid to sign Modiba from SuperSport

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane appears to be resigned to losing his bid to lure prime transfer target Aubrey Modiba from SuperSport United to ...
Sport
23 hours ago

The former Bafana mentor even downplayed Amakhosi's lead and suggested that he has more respect for Bidvest Wits.

"I would like to talk about Wits because they run the same race as us. They are not a well-rested team.

"So it's very difficult to focus on the league and remain number one in the Champions League. So probably Huntie [Gavin Hunt] will disturb them twice and they still have Pirates and us."

Mosimane has also attributed his team's poor run of form to a difficult string of matches that included facing Wits, Pirates and SuperSport in succession.

As Downs turn their attention to the CAF Champions League, they will face Angolan club Petro de Luanda away on Saturday (2pm SA time).

The Brazilians are top of Group C on 10 points from four games. Wydad Casablanca are second with six points while USM Alger and Petro both have two points each.

Mosimane on Sundowns' failure to sign Musona: 'We can’t match the Qataris with money'

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has confirmed that the club tried to sign striker Knowledge Musona but failed to land the Zimbabwean ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Sundowns coach Mosimane intends to push ‘well rested’ Kaizer Chiefs to the limit

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane intends to push ‘well rested’ Kaizer Chiefs all the way to the finish line in what is expected to be an ...
Sport
21 hours ago

'Important to stay where you are loved,' says Pitso Mosimane

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has provided an update on negotiations with the club by declaring that 80 percent of his contract has been ...
Sport
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
X