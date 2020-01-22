Two more suspects arrested in connection with murder of North West Reverend

Two more suspects will appear at the Itsoseng magistrate's court, North West, in connection with the death of 83-year-old Reverend Joseph Hollanders last week.

The first suspect was arrested in his home, Bodibe Village, and a cellular phone, allegedly belonging to the victim, was found in his possession.

“The 23-year-old suspect, Thaba Norman Maseko, appeared in court on Friday January 17 on a charge of murder and was remanded in custody until January 25,” said Col Adéle Myburgh, provincial police spokesperson.