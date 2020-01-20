Sundowns coach Mosimane resigned to losing bid to sign Modiba from SuperSport

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane appears to be resigned to losing his bid to lure prime transfer target Aubrey Modiba from SuperSport United to Chloorkop.

The Brazilians have had their multi million bid for Modiba rejected by resolute United and Mosimane said he doesn’t know the reasons for the breakdown in negotiations.

“Aubrey is not our player but I am happy that we did the right thing by approaching his club and it was not successful‚” said Mosimane.

“Sundowns and SuperSport officials are here and maybe they can talk more about this matter because I don’t do transfers.

"I just say 'can I have this player or that one'.... they can talk about why negotiations broke down.

“He is a good player and we would have loved to have him‚ but he decided to stay at SuperSport and renew his contract.

"He knows why but we must give SuperSport respect and not talk about their players.

"They wanted Lucky Mohomi but they pulled out of the deal‚ I don’t know why but it is football.”

United coach Kaitano Tembo said Modiba is injured and he preferred to focus on the players who are playing at the moment.