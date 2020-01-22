Nkareng Matshe got it all wrong on his piece on showboating in the PSL

I read Nkareng Matshe's article on showboating in Sowetan's Friday edition. I totally, totally disagree with his opinion.

One, every time a soccer player does a piece of skill, he is applauded by the crowd in attendance. Clearly, this is a way of galvanising the 12th man to get behind the team. Performing skills is also a psychological warfare on the opponents to get them to panic and be cautious when they approach you.

We have a major problem with crowd attendance or lack thereof at our PSL matches, and lack of identifiable football is also the main cause. It's not a coincidence that we don't have a South African player being a regular at the top five leagues of world football.

It's a simple matter of us trying to do what everybody is doing when we should be exploiting our natural strengths. Mind you, these strengths are hard to come by to other nationalities but yet we want to be like the rest. Why would a top world team import a defensive midfielder from another country when such players are a dime a dozen everywhere?

Let's embrace who we are and nurture it. South Africans are not about functional football but rather about rhythm. If that's a problem for you Pitso Mosimane and anybody else, fine, take your skills to other countries where you think they'll be appreciated. Leave us alone le ditsamaya tsa rona, our show-me your-number, our spy-twos, asseblief.

-via email