Another TKO final upset on the cards?

The Telkom Knockout has been a somewhat of a happy hunting ground for the so-called smaller teams in recent times.

Baroka beating Orlando Pirates in the final last year and Bloemfontein Celtic stunning Mamelodi Sundowns to lift the 2012 edition of the TKO are perfect demonstrations that this R4m trophy can produce upsets when it's a David v Goliath contest.

Who has forgotten what the now-defunct Platinum Stars did to Pirates in the 2013 TKO final? What about Ajax Cape Town's success over the same mighty Buccaneers to clinch the cup in 2008?

Tomorrow is another day to see if history repeats itself when underdogs Maritzburg United battle it out with Mamelodi Sundowns, who are firm favourites, at the majestic Moses Mabhida Stadium (6pm).