Shandu looking forward to lifting cup with United

Maritzburg United midfielder Bandile Shandu may be only 24-years-old, but the player has such a presence that it seems as if he's been around forever.

Shandu made his debut in a 0-0 draw league match against AmaZulu as a 19-year-old on December 2013 and the midfielder, who was born in his team's home town in Pietermaritzburg, has never looked back.

He is now one of the most experienced players in coach Eric Tinkler's team and it's no surprise that he featured in the three matches that set up Maritzburg's Telkom Knockout final date against Mamelodi Sundowns at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday (6pm).

Shandu said he is looking forward to the final and he's excited as he was when Maritzburg faced Free State Stars in the Nedbank Cup final in May last year, a game they eventually lost 1-0.

"It's very much the same [feeling]," said Shandu.

"There's no feeling that beats the one of winning the cup itself.

"But I think everyone is excited and everyone is looking forward to it and working hard."

The right-footed midfielder, who has been used wide and sometimes as a central attacking midfielder, played all the minutes in Maritzburg's penalty shoot-out victories against Bidvest Wits and Highlands Park.

"It's not just about me.

"Winning silverware as a team is more important," said Shandu, who turns 25 on January 19.

"It's nothing personal but I think as a team we'll be truly happy to get the silverware.

"We just need to be there and actually work hard and get the positive result."