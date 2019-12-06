Wedson Nyirenda downplays Pirates clash

Baroka coach Wedson Nyirenda has downplayed the gravity of tomorrow's showdown against Orlando Pirates at Peter Mokaba Stadium (3.30pm).

While some tacticians place a high premium on winning against a side of Pirates' calibre, Nyirenda is of a different sentiment.

"This game is just as important as any other game for me. We need points. It doesn't matter if it's Pirates or whoever, all the games are equal because they all give you three points if you win," Nyirenda told Sowetan yesterday.

For a coach who has been rumoured to be living on borrowed time, you'd expect Nyirenda to be prepared to move mountains to beat the Buccaneers and silence his doubters, while also endearing himself to the Bakgaga hierarchy.

However, Nyirenda insists that a win or defeat tomorrow won't determine his fate.

The Zambian, who's also a pastor, has put everything regarding his future in God's hands.