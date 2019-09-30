Baroka hopeful about league

While many see it as an unrealistic dream, Baroka coach Wedson Nyirenda has maintained they can still win the league.

Baroka's 1-0 loss away to Kaizer Chiefs at the weekend was their second in succession, having suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to Highlands Park the previous weekend.

The Limpopo-based side have won only two of their seven opening fixtures, with three losses and two draws.

However, their dreary form hasn't stopped Nyirenda, pictured, from believing they can still clinch the lucrative Absa Premiership trophy.

"I think we are still on it [title race], very much alive to it and we're not going to give it away. This is a marathon ... The way we're playing, we can score four goals in one game. We are going to work on it [goalscoring problem]," Nyirenda insisted.

"We've given away about 10 points now. We need to do the catch-up game and fight for the remaining games that we have in the first round and see where we end in the first round."

Baroka would be eager to turn things around when they travel to Harry Gwala Stadium to face Maritzburg United on Wednesday (7.30pm).

PSL results: Maritzburg 1-0 Chippa; Arrows 2-2 Stellenbosch; Pirates 3-3 CT City; Chiefs 1-0 Baroka; SuperSport 1-0 AmaZulu.