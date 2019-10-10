Confident Nyirenda says Baroka can defend trophy

Bullish Baroka feel that their current squad is better than the one from last season as the club begin their ambitious journey to defend the Telkom Knockout title.

The club from Ga-Mphahlele in Limpopo will begin their TKO defence away against SuperSport United next weekend.

After shocking the football fraternity last season by clinching the R4m cup, Bakgaga believe they can prove their doubters wrong again by successfully defending the trophy.

"I think we have a stronger team, but we are in the process of building. We need to infuse two or three players into the team so that we have more competition and more impetus," coach Wedson Nyirenda said.

"It is not going to be easy but we want to defend it, definitely. It would be interesting to have us in the final again. We are going all out for it, so we will see what happens."

In that famous final in Port Elizabeth last year, Bakgaga stunned a confident Orlando Pirates to hoist the trophy after a 3-2 penalty shootout win (2-2 in regulation time).

The man who lifted the cup, skipper Mduduzi Mdantsane, is eager to relive that winning feeling again.