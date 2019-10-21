SuperSport once again show cup pedigree

SuperSport United's dream run in cup competitions this season continues.

This after they advanced to the quarterfinals of the Telkom Knockout, having clinched the MTN8 trophy earlier this month.

They edged Baroka 3-2 in a penalty shootout in the first round of the TKO on Saturday after grabbing a late equaliser to draw 1-1 in regulation time.

It was a lucky escape with the free-scoring Bradley Grobler scored in injury time after Mduduzi Mdantsane had put Bakgaga ahead in the 59th minute.

"The win is a true reflection of our mental strength and toughness. We knew it would not be any easy game against the champions," United coach Kaitano Tembo said.

"We scored right at the death and that shows how strong we are mentally. In the penalties we missed our first two but didn't drop our heads."