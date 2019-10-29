Nyirenda staying put at Baroka despite poor form

Baroka chairman Khurishi Mphahlele has dismissed talk that his coach Wedson Nyirenda was living on borrowed time as Bakgaga are dogged by a string of poor results.

Nyirenda's misery intensified when Baroka lost 1-0 at home to AmaZulu at the weekend, their fifth defeat in a row in all competitions. The Limpopo club last won a match when they beat provincial foes Black Leopards 2-0 in a league encounter last month.

Bakgaga's mediocre form has since sparked speculation that Mphahlele has lost faith in Nyirenda. It's believed the Zambian-born mentor has been given an ultimatum to win their next match against champions Mamelodi Sundowns on November 6 or face the chop.

However, Mphahlele has spurned the rumour that Nyirenda was on the brink of being shown the door, throwing his weight behind his coach. The Bakgaga owner was confident the club will return to winning ways soon.

"People are making up stories. The coach [Nyirenda] has full support of the club. we trust the process. Our season will be back on track again. I am positive that the coach will help the team turn the corner soon,'' Mphahlele told Sowetan yesterday.

"There's no ultimatum that has been given to the coach or anyone. Each and every team goes through a rough patch, it's happening with Cape Town [City] and [Orlando] Pirates, so it's football and we're not panicking at all."

Meanwhile, Nyirenda has sounded rather optimistic that he'll stay put and turn things around. The Baroka trainer is already planning for the Sundowns clash.

"The chairman knows what we are doing. I think something [good] is coming. This team can play football," said Nyirenda.

"Playing Sundowns is difficult, but at the same time it's easier for our team because each and every player becomes self-motivated. If we can play our game, we can get a good result from that game."