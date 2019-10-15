Soccer

Club v country dilemma for Wedson Nyirenda

By Gomolemo Motshwane - 15 October 2019 - 08:44
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Baroka coach Wedson Nyirenda admits that he has been placed in a very difficult position after being offered the job to take charge of the Zambia national team.

The Chipolopolo coaching position has been vacant since Belgian Sven Vandenbroeck resigned at the beginning of the year. Green Eagles coach Aggrey Chiyangi has been doubling up as national team coach in an acting capacity.

"I don't know what is going to happen. I cannot comment much on that," he told Sowetan.

"It's a very difficult situation. Zambia is my home and I have a contract to fulfill with Baroka. I cannot ditch them just like that.

"There are a lot of things that we have to put into perspective before making any decision."

The Zambian government, which is heavily involved in the running of sports, rejected an attempt by Football Association of Zambia to appoint a foreigner.

Current Black Leopards coach Luc Eymael and former Bloemfontein Celtic trainer Veselin Jelusic were both in the running for the job until government demanded that a local be appointed.

Back home, Nyirenda is seen as the best candidate for the job after his success with Baroka. In his first season, he led the minnows from Limpopo to the Telkom Knockout title. For this, the 52-year-old feels a sense of loyalty towards Bakgaga.

"National matters are very sensitive. People will think you're a sellout but you have to respect the people here," he said. "They are taking care of me and respect me. This club gave me a chance to come coach in the PSL and I am grateful for that."

TKO Fixtures:

Friday: Maritzburg v Wits, Harry Gwala Stadium (8pm)

Saturday: Arrows v Polokwane, Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium (3pm); CPT City v Chiefs, Cape Town Stadium (3pm); Pirates v Stellenbosch, Orlando Stadium (6pm); SuperSport v Baroka, Lucas Moripe Stadium (8.15pm).

Sunday: Sundowns v AmaZulu, Lucas Moripe (3pm); Highlands v Leopards, Makhulong (3pm)

