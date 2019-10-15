Club v country dilemma for Wedson Nyirenda

Baroka coach Wedson Nyirenda admits that he has been placed in a very difficult position after being offered the job to take charge of the Zambia national team.

The Chipolopolo coaching position has been vacant since Belgian Sven Vandenbroeck resigned at the beginning of the year. Green Eagles coach Aggrey Chiyangi has been doubling up as national team coach in an acting capacity.

"I don't know what is going to happen. I cannot comment much on that," he told Sowetan.

"It's a very difficult situation. Zambia is my home and I have a contract to fulfill with Baroka. I cannot ditch them just like that.

"There are a lot of things that we have to put into perspective before making any decision."

The Zambian government, which is heavily involved in the running of sports, rejected an attempt by Football Association of Zambia to appoint a foreigner.