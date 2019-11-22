Eric Tinkler is man with a plan for on-form Amakhosi

Maritzburg United coach Eric Tinkler appears to have a tactical masterplan up his sleeve that can propel his team against the inform Kaizer Chiefs.

United and Chiefs will square off for a spot in the final of the Telkom Knockout in Mbombela on Sunday (3pm).

Tinkler has plotted cup successes with Cape Town City and SuperSport United in the past and is looking to do the same with the Team of Choice.

"We've got ourselves to this phase of the competition by working hard and keeping clean sheets, so that become very important against a good team like Chiefs," Tinkler said. "Defensively we need to be solid and we need to capitalise on whatever mistakes they make.

They are going to have a central defensive pairing that hasn't worked together [with Eric Mathoho suspended]."