We can't afford to lose our heads against Maritzburg United: Cardoso

Having dispatched of some big-name opposition in the Telkom Knockout, Kaizer Chiefs need to keep their focus in Sunday’s semifinal against supposedly lesser Maritzburg United, says Chiefs star Daniel Cardoso.

Chiefs have beaten Cape Town City and arch-rivals Pirates in the previous rounds, edging both fierce contests on penalties.

Chasing a first trophy after four seasons without silverware, centreback Cardoso admitted that Chiefs can learn from last season’s Nedbank Cup final, where they appeared to take First Division TS Galaxy for granted and were shocked 1-0.

Amakhosi meet Maritzburg at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.