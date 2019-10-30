Offensive work still a concern for Tinkler
As they've found what appears to be a perfect formula in their defence, Maritzburg United coach Eric Tinkler remains concerned about their offensive work.
So far, it's Maritzburg and Kaizer Chiefs who've conceded the fewest goals (6) in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) from nine and 10 games respectively, across all competitions, this season.
Going into their Telkom Knockout quarterfinal showdown against Highlands Park at Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday (8pm), Tinkler has implied their preparations have been based more on finding solutions for goals, having managed six goals as well in their nine games.
"Our defensive structure has become very solid. Defending the set-pieces, defending in open play. that has been a key factor. We conceded some certain silly goals in the first few games of the season like against Arrows [a 1-0 defeat] and we ended up losing, but we have since been doing well," said Tinkler.
"At the start of the season, we were good in creating goals. we created 20 chances against Arrows. We were creating but not putting them in the back of the net, now we are creating a whole of a lot less. We want to get better in that [offensive] area.''
Maritzburg may be on a blistering form of late, having won all their last four games in all tournaments, but Tinkler is aware of the threat posed by the Lions of the North.
"We all know that this is going to be a tough game.
"Highlands are a tough, competitive team and very aggressive. we have to match them in those areas, but we need more than that, we cannot just match them in terms of their work rate and aggression,'' said the Team of Choice trainer.
