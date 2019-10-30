Offensive work still a concern for Tinkler

As they've found what appears to be a perfect formula in their defence, Maritzburg United coach Eric Tinkler remains concerned about their offensive work.

So far, it's Maritzburg and Kaizer Chiefs who've conceded the fewest goals (6) in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) from nine and 10 games respectively, across all competitions, this season.

Going into their Telkom Knockout quarterfinal showdown against Highlands Park at Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday (8pm), Tinkler has implied their preparations have been based more on finding solutions for goals, having managed six goals as well in their nine games.

"Our defensive structure has become very solid. Defending the set-pieces, defending in open play. that has been a key factor. We conceded some certain silly goals in the first few games of the season like against Arrows [a 1-0 defeat] and we ended up losing, but we have since been doing well," said Tinkler.