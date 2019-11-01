Soccer

Owen Da Gama sends a warning to on-form Maritzburg ahead of quarterfinal

By Bongani Magasela - 01 November 2019 - 11:46
Highlands Park head coach Owen Da Gama described his team as wounded lions.
Highlands Park head coach Owen Da Gama described his team as wounded lions.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Maritzburg United must brace themselves for war against Highlands Park in the quarterfinal of the Telkom Knockout that will be played at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, tonight (8pm).

This warning was issued by coach Owen da Gama, who described his Highlands Park as wounded lions. This was because of their controversial loss to Orlando Pirates in a league match on Tuesday.

"Maritzburg is a tough team away, but we've got a score to settle in these cup games," Lions of the North coach said.

Da Gama roots for Rulani Mokwena in TKO derby clash

As Orlando Pirates prepare to face Chiefs in the quarterfinal of the Telkom Knockout in Durban on Saturday, their young coach Rulani Mokwena has ...
Sport
1 day ago

"My players are very angry due to the manner in which they lost to Pirates. We have done well in cup games and also in the Absa Premiership. A war is on the cards."

Da Gama said they need to focus more because they are learning how to play under pressure in a short space of time.

"Look, the game against Pirates was our fourth in 10 days," he said.

On the other hand, the Team of Choice's current run of form has seen them win three back-to-back games for the first time and they are on the ninth spot on the standings. Coach Eric Tinkler would not allow Highlands to bully them in their kraal.

TKO quarterfinals

Tonight: Maritzburg v Highlands, Harry Gwala Stadium, 8pm

Tomorrow: Chiefs v Pirates, Moses Mabhida Stadium, 3pm; SuperSport v Arrows, Mbombela, 8.15pm

Sunday: Chippa v Sundowns, Nelson Mandela Bay, 3pm

‘The linesman should go to jail’ - Highlands coach livid after Orlando Pirates defeat

Highlands Park coach Owen da Gama has joined the bandwagon of recent furious condemnation of match officials after his side lost 1-0 against Orlando ...
Sport
2 days ago

Another coach in hot water as PSL prosecutor asks him to explain his comments

Premier Soccer League (PSL) prosecutor Nande Becker will have his hands full dealing with disciplinary issues involving several locals coaches after ...
Sport
2 days ago

Bucs must be wary of on-song Highlands

Da Gama fancies his chance against ailing Pirates
Sport
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Classifieds

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala has died
Veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala has died
X