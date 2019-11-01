Owen Da Gama sends a warning to on-form Maritzburg ahead of quarterfinal

Maritzburg United must brace themselves for war against Highlands Park in the quarterfinal of the Telkom Knockout that will be played at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, tonight (8pm).

This warning was issued by coach Owen da Gama, who described his Highlands Park as wounded lions. This was because of their controversial loss to Orlando Pirates in a league match on Tuesday.

"Maritzburg is a tough team away, but we've got a score to settle in these cup games," Lions of the North coach said.