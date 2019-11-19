SA U23 edge closer to their Olympic dream

In what promises to be their toughest test yet at the ongoing Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt tonight (8pm), SA need to dispatch hosts in the semifinals in Cairo to book their berth at next year's Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

As it was Bafana Bafana who eliminated the Pharaohs from the second round of the senior Afcon they hosted nearly four months ago, the SA U-23 team doesn't have to look far for inspiration.

The top three finishers at the eight-nation tournament go to Tokyo as Africa's representatives. "We know what the senior team had done at Afcon and we can draw inspiration from that result,'' SA coach David Notoane quipped.